Punjab CM’s wife, son, daughter-in-law Covid positive; Channi tests negative

Three members of the family of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi have tested positive for Covid-19, while the CM’s samples were negative.

Mohali civil surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said on Saturday that the chief minister’s wife Dr Kamaljit Kaur, his son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur have tested positive for Covid-19.

“They have been infected with coronavirus infection and are now in home isolation in Kharar,” Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, adding that the chief minister’s samples had tested negative.

On Wednesday evening, chief minister Channi had addressed a press conference in Chandigarh to say that he decided not to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programme in Ferozepur because his principal secretary Hussan Lal and a personal assistant had tested positive a few days ago.

