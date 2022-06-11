Punjab CM seeks Canada’s support to nab gangsters
Days after the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought support of the Canadian government for nabbing gangsters allegedly operating from the North American nation. The CM flagged the issue with Canadian high commissioner Cameron Mackay, who called on him at his residence on Friday, an official statement said here.
After Moose Wala’s killing on May 29, police had claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a gang member, had claimed responsibility for the murder.
However, the official statement did not mention about Moose Wala’s death and subsequent claim by Goldy Brar, against whom Interpol had issued a red corner notice on Thursday after a request was sent by the Punjab Police through central agencies.
The CM expressed concern over the “mushrooming” of gangs and gangsters in both the countries. He informed the envoy that gangsters “operating” from Canadian soil are disturbing hard-earned peace in the state.
Mann said that these gangsters create law and order problems on the one hand and derail the progress of the state on the other.
While batting for joint efforts between police forces of Canada and Punjab, the CM said it is the only way that can free both these lands from gangsters.
