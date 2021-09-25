Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab CM to meet ministers, MLAs every Tuesday

In order to ensure better coordination between the government and people’s representatives, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said that he would meet ministers, MLAs and other political functionaries every Tuesday in his office from 11
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OPSoni at the first cabinet meeting after taking charge earlier this week. The cabinet expansion is slated on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In order to ensure better coordination between the government and people’s representatives, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said that he would meet ministers, MLAs and other political functionaries every Tuesday in his office from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said on Saturday that the chief minister had ordered that the cabinet meeting will be held at 3pm every Tuesday.

Channi asked all administrative secretaries and heads of department to remain present in their offices during this time every Tuesday. Likewise, he asked them not to leave their offices till the Cabinet meeting is over, an official release said.

