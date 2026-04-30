Punjab CM will meet President alone on May 5, AAP MLAs to wait outside Rashtrapati Bhavan

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed on Thursday that while he requested a collective meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, he alone has been invited for the May 5 appointment. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday confirmed he will meet President Droupadi Murmu alone at 12 noon on May 5 to address the defection of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members to the BJP. (File photo)

Mann intends to travel to Rashtrapati Bhavan accompanied by the full contingent of AAP’s 91 Punjab legislators, who will wait outside while he enters at 12 noon to present the state’s concerns. The meeting centres on the April 24 defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs, six of them from Punjab, to the BJP. The move reduced AAP’s Upper House strength to three and prompted Mann to demand a formal “recall” of the rebels.

The defecting members include Punjab-elected MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, alongside Delhi’s Swati Maliwal.

Despite the chief minister’s intent to protest the merger, which Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan has officially recognised, legal experts note that the Constitution contains no provision for the “recall” of elected representatives.

Ashok Aggarwal, a former advocate general of Punjab said: “Recall is not a provision available in the Constitution under any schedule. There is no question of recall.”

Mann said the AAP’s future strategy will be finalised only after his individual discussion with the President.