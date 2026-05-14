Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday emphasised the need for stronger civil-military synergy in the state during a meeting with Western Command Army Commander Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh.

Punjab CM, Western Command Army Commander discuss border security, disaster response

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Both sides agreed to enhance coordination on border management, internal security, disaster response, and operational preparedness in the strategically important border state, according to an official release.

The meeting, held here, also focused on expediting ongoing projects in border areas and evolving a coordinated framework to tackle emerging security and humanitarian challenges.

During the first meeting between the Army Commander and the chief minister since Lt General Pushpendra Singh took charge of the Western Command, detailed discussions were held on several issues of national importance.

Both sides agreed that utmost priority would be accorded to completing all ongoing projects in border areas to further enhance operational capability and strengthen national security infrastructure, said the release.

Highlighting the state's strategic significance, Mann said, "Punjab is a border state with around 550 km of international border, and therefore further strengthening civil-military synergy in the region is extremely important."

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{{^usCountry}} He stressed the need to enhance confidence and trust through coordinated policymaking and stronger internal security mechanisms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He stressed the need to enhance confidence and trust through coordinated policymaking and stronger internal security mechanisms. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mann also highlighted the importance of evolving a mutual and foolproof strategy to effectively respond to natural disasters, external threats, and other crises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann also highlighted the importance of evolving a mutual and foolproof strategy to effectively respond to natural disasters, external threats, and other crises. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He affirmed that close cooperation between civil administration and the armed forces was essential for safeguarding national interests and ensuring a swift response during emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He affirmed that close cooperation between civil administration and the armed forces was essential for safeguarding national interests and ensuring a swift response during emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The meeting also witnessed detailed deliberations on issues related to border management, internal security, youth empowerment, rehabilitation of Agniveers, and important land acquisition cases linked to operational preparedness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also witnessed detailed deliberations on issues related to border management, internal security, youth empowerment, rehabilitation of Agniveers, and important land acquisition cases linked to operational preparedness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Discussions were also held regarding disaster management, recruitment in the Armed Forces, and welfare initiatives, including housing projects for serving Army personnel and veterans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussions were also held regarding disaster management, recruitment in the Armed Forces, and welfare initiatives, including housing projects for serving Army personnel and veterans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reiterating the Punjab government's commitment to supporting the armed forces, Mann assured Lt General Singh of the state's full cooperation for every initiative undertaken by the Indian Army in the service of the nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reiterating the Punjab government's commitment to supporting the armed forces, Mann assured Lt General Singh of the state's full cooperation for every initiative undertaken by the Indian Army in the service of the nation. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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