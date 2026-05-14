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Punjab CM, Western Command Army Commander discuss border security, disaster response

Punjab CM, Western Command Army Commander discuss border security, disaster response

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday emphasised the need for stronger civil-military synergy in the state during a meeting with Western Command Army Commander Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh.

Punjab CM, Western Command Army Commander discuss border security, disaster response

Both sides agreed to enhance coordination on border management, internal security, disaster response, and operational preparedness in the strategically important border state, according to an official release.

The meeting, held here, also focused on expediting ongoing projects in border areas and evolving a coordinated framework to tackle emerging security and humanitarian challenges.

During the first meeting between the Army Commander and the chief minister since Lt General Pushpendra Singh took charge of the Western Command, detailed discussions were held on several issues of national importance.

Both sides agreed that utmost priority would be accorded to completing all ongoing projects in border areas to further enhance operational capability and strengthen national security infrastructure, said the release.

Highlighting the state's strategic significance, Mann said, "Punjab is a border state with around 550 km of international border, and therefore further strengthening civil-military synergy in the region is extremely important."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM, Western Command Army Commander discuss border security, disaster response
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM, Western Command Army Commander discuss border security, disaster response
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