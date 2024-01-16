close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab collects 472.5 crore as mining revenue in two years

Punjab collects 472.5 crore as mining revenue in two years

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 16, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Mining and geology minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said the department collected ₹247 crore in the financial year 2022-23 and ₹225.50 crore in the ongoing financial year 2023-24 up to January 2, 2024

The Punjab government has collected 472.5 crore as revenue from mining over the past two financial years, offering sand and gravel at affordable prices, said mining and geology minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Monday.

The Punjab government has collected ₹472.5 crore as revenue from mining over the past two financial years, offering sand and gravel at affordable prices, said mining and geology minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Monday.
The Punjab government has collected 472.5 crore as revenue from mining over the past two financial years, offering sand and gravel at affordable prices, said mining and geology minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Monday. (HT)

He said the department collected 247 crore in the financial year 2022-23 and 225.50 crore in the ongoing financial year 2023-24 up to January 2, 2024.

He said the revenue receipt from public mines sites (PMS) stands at Rs13.5 crore, commercial mining sites (CMS) at Rs. 8.8 crore, interstate activities 146.1 crore, brick kiln owners license at 22.5 crore, revenue from short-term permits 96.03 crore, from penalties 7.92 crore, from other sources like crusher, registrations, demand notices, vehicle permits etc. at 94.21 crore, revenue from de-silting sites 30.86 crore and revenue receipt from blocks remained at 60 crore.

The minister adds that the revenue from de-silting sites is excluded in the current financial year owing to the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, resulting in an approximate loss of 450 crore due to surrendering of de-silting sites by the mining department.

Jauramajra projected revenues of 307 crore for the financial year 2023-24 and 300 crore for the subsequent financial year 2024-25.

Jauramajra said that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government has also cracked down heavily on the sand mafia, registering record FIRs and arresting people involved in illegal mining compared to previous governments.

