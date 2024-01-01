A large number of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, went off roads across Punjab on Monday in protest against a new law regarding hit-and-run cases. Punjab: Commercial vehicle drivers protest against new hit-and-run law (HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code, has a provision that attracts punishment of up to 10 years and fine of ₹7 lakh for drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration.

The truck drivers staged a protest on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road in Moga, blocking the traffic. According to the transporters, the truck drivers have also gathered at Shambhu border near Ambala and have been stopping the trucks from going forward.

According to reports, the protesters have also been gathering support from drivers of Punjab Roadways, PRTC and private bus companies.

The transporters said the impact of the strike would be felt from Tuesday when the supply of essential commodities will be hit.

JP Aggarwal, president of Ludhiana goods transport association, said that if the negligence of a driver is proved as per the new law, he would get 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹7 lakh.

“No driver would be able to pay a huge fine and in such a case, he would be forced to spend his life in prison,” he said.

“The transport unions had written a letter to government over the amendment in the law regarding the road mishaps, but to no avail. We did not receive any communication from the government in this regard,” said Aggarwal.

He said that there are at least 70,000 registered trucks in Punjab only. If the strike continues, supply of vegetables, fruits and other essentials would be hit in the next few days.

The All Punjab truck operators union has announced to block the national highway near Phillaur on January 18. Happy Sandhu, president of the union, said that the new amendment is harsh and government should rethink about it.

All India motor congress, a parent body of all transport unions, has called an emergency meeting in Delhi on Tuesday regarding the matter.

Sunil Sharma, a transporter, said that the drivers are stopping the trucks on the roads. Due to the strike, they have stopped taking orders.

Sharma added that if the strike continued, the supply of essentials commodities would be hit.