chandigarh news

Punjab Cong appoints five vice-presidents, treasurer

Updated on Apr 30, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The Congress on Friday appointed its state treasurer, five vice-presidents and a general secretary in Punjab with immediate effect.

Former MLA Amit Vij has been appointed as treasurer of the state unit whereas former minister Aruna Chaudhary, ex-MLAs Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon and Sunder Sham Arora and MLA Pargat Singh have been named as vice-presidents, according to a press statement issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal. Capt Sandeep Sandhu has been made the general secretary.

Venugopal said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the appointments. The party had on April 9 appointed Gidderbaha MLA and former minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as the state unit president and working president, respectively. Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa was named the Congress legislature party leader and Chabbewal MLA Dr Raj Kumar as his deputy in the assembly.

