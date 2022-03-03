Punjab Cong MPs meet Lekhi, urge her to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine

Chandigarh :A delegation of six Congress MPs from Punjab met Union minister of state for external affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday and urged her to intensify the efforts to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine at the earliest while one of them also slammed senior state leaders for their silence on the issue.

The MPs, including Manish Tewari, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Dr Amar Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Santokh Singh Chaudhary and Jasbir Singh Gill, requested the minister to sensitise the central government about the need to reinforce the evacuation efforts, laying special emphasis on students stranded in Kharkiv.

“MPs from Punjab called @M_Lekhi Minister of State External Affairs requested her to sensitise GOI about need to further augment & reinforce evacuation efforts of Indian Nationals stuck in war Zone in Ukraine especially our kids in Karkiv- far from Western border of Ukraine,” Tewari posted on Twitter with a photo of the meeting.

Tewari slams CM, Sidhu for silence on issue

In another tweet, Tewari, who is MP from Anandpur Sahib, also took at his party colleagues, including chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, questioning their silence on the issue. “I am appalled great leaders of @INCPunjab Congress are nowhere to be seen/ heard when thousands of our children are in jeopardy. Is it only Punjab MP’s who have to do heavy lifting. Where is @CHARANJITCHANNI, @sherryontopp, @sunilkjakahr, @Barmer_Harish. Is power be & end all? (sic),” he tweeted.

Tewari further said that reason to be in public life is public service and elections are not beginning and end of politics. “Can’t you see the videos, hear the cries of our children, Is this your Punjab Model? I hang my head in shame at your sheer callousness. Wake up Gentleman there is a life beyond elections,” he posted. He also exhorted the AAP, SAD and the BJP to stand up and be counted when children are in clear and present danger.