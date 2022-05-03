Punjab Congress chief Warring to cadre: Be battle-ready

A delegation of the Punjab Congress will meet governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh on Tuesday in connection with the clashes in Patiala and other issues.

The delegation led by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Warring will include senior party leaders and is scheduled to meet the governor at 4pm, a party office-bearer said.

The PPCC chief, while chairing a meeting of party leaders and representatives of frontal organisations at the party office here on Monday, asked the Congress cadres to be battle-ready to hold the government to account. He said the party’s role was more important to hold the Aam Aadmi Party to account and not let it get away with the promises it made before elections.

Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Youth Congress president Barinder Dhillon, Mahila Congress leaders Gursharan Kaur Randhawa and Sangeeta Dhir, and Sewa Dal leaders Nirmal Kaira and Prince Rasrania were among those present.

Warring said the party’s responsibility as the principal opposition was more serious since the AAP government had floundered right from the beginning. “People have got disillusioned with the government sooner than it was expected,”he said, announcing a statewide programme to remind the government of its promises to ensure that it does not wriggle out of its commitments.

“I will be soon announcing a public contact programme for the entire state,” he said, adding that the party workers would not need to reach out to him as he would reach out to them at their doorsteps, at the ward/panchayat, block and the district level.