Punjab Congress chief Warring to cadre: Be battle-ready
A delegation of the Punjab Congress will meet governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh on Tuesday in connection with the clashes in Patiala and other issues.
The delegation led by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Warring will include senior party leaders and is scheduled to meet the governor at 4pm, a party office-bearer said.
The PPCC chief, while chairing a meeting of party leaders and representatives of frontal organisations at the party office here on Monday, asked the Congress cadres to be battle-ready to hold the government to account. He said the party’s role was more important to hold the Aam Aadmi Party to account and not let it get away with the promises it made before elections.
Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Youth Congress president Barinder Dhillon, Mahila Congress leaders Gursharan Kaur Randhawa and Sangeeta Dhir, and Sewa Dal leaders Nirmal Kaira and Prince Rasrania were among those present.
Warring said the party’s responsibility as the principal opposition was more serious since the AAP government had floundered right from the beginning. “People have got disillusioned with the government sooner than it was expected,”he said, announcing a statewide programme to remind the government of its promises to ensure that it does not wriggle out of its commitments.
“I will be soon announcing a public contact programme for the entire state,” he said, adding that the party workers would not need to reach out to him as he would reach out to them at their doorsteps, at the ward/panchayat, block and the district level.
ITMS trial run underway to streamline traffic in Noida
The Noida authority has installed high-definition cameras, laid wires, censors and other equipment on 35 key traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) with an aim to better traffic movement and address congestion issues. There are 84 traffic junctions in Noida. It started trial runs on 20 traffic intersections on Monday from its control room located in Sector 94.
Gautam Budh Nagar records 66 fresh Covid-19 cases
Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 66 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest count so far since daily cases in the district crossed the 100-mark about 15 days ago. The district has an active caseload of 701, officials said. According to data from the health department, the third wave of the pandemic started receding in February, and the number of daily cases fell to single digits in March.
Noida cops on high alert ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities
Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Gautam Budh Nagar district ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations on Tuesday. According to Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar, there are at least six sensitive areas across the district where heavy police deployment will be ensured in order to prevent any untoward incident. Kumar said that police teams are also monitoring the social media in order to keep a check on rumour-mongering.
Punjab: All steps being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, says minister
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that all measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers in the state. Singh, who visited the Rajpura Thermal Power Plant, also said that the state power utility, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, is geared up to meet the increased demand for electricity during the coming paddy sowing season. The paddy sowing season in Punjab starts in June.
Ludhiana cops go all out to shed extra kilos
Taking the challenge set by commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on losing extra weight seriously, the police personnel have started sweating out to shed extra kilos by walking, playing volleyball, doing yoga and stretching. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic 2) Karnail Singh said due to odd duty hours, the police personnel merely find time to do exercise or yoga due to which they face physical problems, including obesity, diabetes and stress.
