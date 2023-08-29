Punjab Congress chief slams AAP state government for delay in flood aid release

Led by state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Punjab Congress held a protest in Ferozepur on Monday along with other senior party leaders for equitable compensation for the flood victims in the state. Warring, decrying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s failure to address public grievances and its sluggish response in providing sufficient compensation to flood-affected people, said the devastation in Punjab was due to Bhagwant Mann-led government’s lack of experience. “AAP government in Punjab initially mishandled the disaster and was now intentionally prolonging the process of compensation for those who had lost their homes and possessions in the recent floods, Warring said.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during protest in Ferozepur on Monday. (HT Photo)

Warring was joined by other senior party colleagues, including Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukhpal Khaira, former MLAs Parminder Singh Pinky and Raminder Awla, along with local district party chief Kulbeer Zira. “Issues such as the drug problem, illegal sand mining, law enforcement, healthcare, education, and public amenities have all deteriorated under the governance of AAP, Warring said.

Warring demanded a minimum compensation of ₹50,000 per acre for farmers and financial aid of ₹5 lakh for homeowners whose property was damaged in floods. “An ex gratia of ₹5 lakh should be given to the injured, and ₹10 lakh for the families who had lost their loved ones. Additionally, a financial support of ₹2 lakh should be given to shopkeepers and ₹50,000 should be given to owners who lost their cattle in the floods,” Warring said.

