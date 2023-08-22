Punjab Congress protests dissolution of gram panchayats, zila parishads

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and other party leaders held a protest outside department of rural development and panchayats against ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for dissolving all gram panchayats, zila parishads and panchayat samitis.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders during a protest in Mohali on Tuesday. (Twitter)

Slamming the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, Warring said the decision had exposed the alleged double standards of the AAP leadership.

While terming the dissolution of panchayats a direct attack on the federal structure of the country and a violation of the Constitution, Warring asked, “What if the Punjab governor uses his constitutional powers and dissolves the AAP government six months before its tenure ends?”

LoP writes to CM Mann

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa wrote a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, expressing his concern regarding the arbitrary curtailment of the tenure of panchayat samitis and the early announcement of the panchayat elections. “It is perplexing that the dates for panchayat elections have been announced much in advance, with panchayat samitis and zila parishads slated to be held by November 25, 2023, followed by panchayat elections in two phases by December 31, 2023,” he wrote. He said while the importance of timely elections cannot be overstated, it is equally vital to ensure that due process is followed, and the sanctity of the electoral process is maintained.

Bajwa said the state government was attempting to intimidate leaders and members of the panchayats across the state and the Congress would not tolerate any atrocity against the leaders or people of the state.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu said dissolving all gram panchayats, zila parishads and panchayat samitis was an arm-twisting strategy as CM Mann is aware of the resentment among farmers. By using democratic measures, he will not be able to form gram panchayats, he said.

People visiting Fortis hospital, near Panchayat Bhawan, faced inconvenience as police put up barricades on one side of the road, which led to massive traffic jams in front of the hospital.