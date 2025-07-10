Punjab constable goes missing, bloodstained car found in Mohali

A Punjab Police constable, posted with the intelligence department, went missing under mysterious circumstances on Monday night after completing duty in Mohali. A Punjab Police constable, posted with the intelligence department, went missing under mysterious circumstances on Monday night after completing duty in Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

His car, with visible bloodstains, was later found near Bhanra village.

As per information, the cop, identified as Satinder Singh, had left for home in Samana, Patiala, after his shift. According to his family, Singh last spoke to his wife around 9 pm, telling her he would reach home shortly. When he did not arrive even after two hours and his phone remained unreachable, the family grew anxious and alerted police.

Satinder, who regularly commuted between Mohali and Samana, had no known enmity with anyone, relatives said.

A senior police official said, “We are exploring all possible angles. The vehicle has been seized for forensic analysis, and technical surveillance is being used to trace his movements.”

Singh had earlier been attached to the then SSP Mohali, Sandeep Garg, as part of his special security team. When SSP Garg was later transferred to the intelligence headquarters, Singh was also posted there as his personal security guard.