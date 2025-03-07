Punjab: Cop allegedly beats up youths at police post; probe launched

Three people, including a police officer, were reprimanded after a complaint was filed against them for allegedly beating up four persons in an inebriated state at the Purhiran police post in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab late on Thursday evening. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik confirmed the incident and said that further investigation had been initiated in the matter.

According to the complaint received by the Model Town police, two youths of New Fatehgarh locality were beaten up inside the Purhiran police post after one of them was found riding a motorcycle without a number plate. When two relatives of one of the victims came to rescue him, they were also allegedly dragged in and thrashed.

As the matter came to the notice of locals, they gathered outside the police post and demonstrated till a senior police official came and pacified them. The injured were taken to the civil hospital, while the accused policeman reportedly apologised to the victims. However, he later declined giving an apology and lodged a formal complaint.

The SSP revealed that assistant sub inspector Sanjiv Kumar, head constable Surinder Singh and senior constable Harmanpreet Singh had been sent to initiate a departmental enquiry.