Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Cop allegedly beats up youths at police post; probe launched

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2025 04:34 PM IST

Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Malik confirmed the incident and said that further investigation had been initiated in the matter.

Three people, including a police officer, were reprimanded after a complaint was filed against them for allegedly beating up four persons in an inebriated state at the Purhiran police post in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab late on Thursday evening.

For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik confirmed the incident and said that further investigation had been initiated in the matter.

According to the complaint received by the Model Town police, two youths of New Fatehgarh locality were beaten up inside the Purhiran police post after one of them was found riding a motorcycle without a number plate. When two relatives of one of the victims came to rescue him, they were also allegedly dragged in and thrashed.

As the matter came to the notice of locals, they gathered outside the police post and demonstrated till a senior police official came and pacified them. The injured were taken to the civil hospital, while the accused policeman reportedly apologised to the victims. However, he later declined giving an apology and lodged a formal complaint.

The SSP revealed that assistant sub inspector Sanjiv Kumar, head constable Surinder Singh and senior constable Harmanpreet Singh had been sent to initiate a departmental enquiry.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On