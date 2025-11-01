Punjab: Cops arrest duo behind Mansa shop firing

Mansa police on Tuesday arrested two accused who opened fire at the shop in the town on October 28. No one had sustained injuries when the duo opened fire on October 28.

One of the accused, Gursahib Singh, suffered gunshot injuries in a retaliatory firing by a police team this afternoon when he was taken to a spot for recovery of the weapon used in firing.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena said on Friday that a team arrested Gursahib and Ramanpreet Singh, both natives of Rupnagar district, from the Chakerian-Barnala Road.

“After initial questioning, Gursahib was taken to a spot along the Bhikhi drain to recover a weapon. On reaching there, Gursahib got hold of the .32-bore country-made pistol and opened fire at the police party. He sustained a bullet injury in the retaliatory firing,” the SSP said.

The SSP said the accused will be questioned for the motive behind opening fire at a pesticide trader’s shop.

No one had sustained injuries when the duo opened fire on October 28. But the incident evoked a mass protest, and a bandh was observed in Mansa on Wednesday, with opposition political parties extending support to social groups and the beopar mandal.

SSP said after committing the crime, the accused hired a cab and then boarded a state roadways bus to escape to Kharar. He said the accused will be interrogated to know why they returned to Mansa.