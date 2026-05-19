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Punjab: Cops bust arms-drug smuggling module, one held with 7 pistols

The Punjab DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused was in contact with a foreign-based smuggler through virtual numbers

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a drug and illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of one accused person and recovered 2 kg heroin along with seven pistols from his possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday.

The recovered pistols include 9MM Gladiator (made in Turkey), 9MM Zigana X-SHOT, .30-bore Beretta (made in Italy), a .30-bore Zigana (made in China), one .30-bore (made in Austria), .30-bore (made in China) and a .30-bore pistol. (HT)

The arrested accused has been identified as Khush Kumar alias Bholu (26), a resident of Gurwali Gate in Amritsar.

“The accused has a criminal history, with cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Arms Act and snatching registered against him,” officials said.

The recovered pistols include 9MM Gladiator (made in Turkey), 9MM Zigana X-SHOT, .30-bore Beretta (made in Italy), a .30-bore Zigana (made in China), one .30-bore (made in Austria), .30-bore (made in China) and a .30-bore pistol.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused was in contact with a foreign-based smuggler through virtual numbers. “Illegal consignments of heroin and weapons were being delivered through drones from across the border, which were further supplied to criminal elements by the accused,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Cops bust arms-drug smuggling module, one held with 7 pistols
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Cops bust arms-drug smuggling module, one held with 7 pistols
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