The Cyber Crime Division of the Punjab police busted an international online job fraud racket with the arrest of four criminals from different districts of Assam. Punjab cops bust fake job racket, four held from Assam

According to Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav the modus operandi used by the gang was to lure innocent persons into a trap by offering lucrative “work from home” jobs through a Telegram mobile app’s group.

“To gain trust, fraudsters would initially give small tasks to the victim, in return, paying a small amount of money in lieu of accomplishing the task. Later, the victim was asked to deposit money on different pretexts in the lure of a bigger return,” the DGP said while adding that with these arrests the police have found another trail leading to deep-rooted cyber fraud nexus spread across the country.

Those arrested have been identified as Jahirul Islam, Rafiual Islam, Mehabub Alam and Azizur Rehman.

Police teams have also recovered two swipe machines, two biometric scanners, one eye scanner, one fingerprint scanner, 38 PAN cards, 32 debit/credit cards, 16 SIM cards, 10 voter cards, nine Aadhar cards, 10 bank account passbooks/chequebooks, five official government stamps, five mobile phones, one laptop, two pen drives and one SBI ID card from their possession.

ADGP Cyber Crime V Neeraja said following a complaint from a woman— who was duped of ₹25 lakh by fraudsters, a Cyber Crime team conducted an investigation into the case and found that the gang was running their operation from the districts in Assam.

During the operation, accused Jahirul Islam and Rafiual Islam were arrested from the Nagaon district of Assam, who further revealed that they were running a customer services point (CSP) to provide online services, and to make quick bucks, they misused the documents of the general public for making duplicate PAN cards, voter cards, aadhaar cards using software, which they further used for opening bank accounts and obtain SIM cards on the directions of another accused Mehabub Alam.

The ADGP said that thereafter, Mehabub Alam was arrested from Guwahati district, who revealed that he came into contact with Azizur Rehman, and asked him to provide bank accounts on a commission basis. Police teams have also arrested accused Azizur Rehman from Morigaon district of Assam.

DIG Cyber Crime Nilambari Jagadale said that investigations have revealed that till now, 160 victims across 23 states have been conned, and further investigation is likely to result in the identification of more victims.