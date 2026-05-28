Punjab: Court’s no to CBI’s speedy trial plea against suspended DIG Bhullar

A special CBI court in Chandigarh has declined the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea seeking immediate day-to-day trial proceedings in the corruption case against suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and co-accused Kirshanu Sharda. The court also dismissed Bhullar’s application seeking copies of documents not relied upon by the prosecution and electronic data collected during the investigation.

Suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar

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The orders were passed on May 25 in the case registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch, Chandigarh. According to the CBI, the FIR was registered on October 16, 2025, on the basis of a complaint by Akash Batta alleging that the accused demanded ₹8 lakh as bribe and later accepted ₹5 lakh. A chargesheet has already been filed.

In one application, the CBI sought expeditious commencement of the trial and day-to-day proceedings under Section 4 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency argued that the Punjab and Haryana high court and later the Supreme Court, while declining Bhullar’s bail plea, had observed that key witnesses were yet to be examined.

The CBI also pointed out that the top court, in its April 10 order, had granted liberty to Bhullar to approach the high court again if the trial did not commence within two months. The agency argued that repeated adjournments and interlocutory applications could delay proceedings and frustrate the objective of a speedy trial.

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{{^usCountry}} Opposing the plea, the defence argued that the matter had not yet reached the stage of framing of charges and that complete documents were still being supplied to the accused. The court observed that insisting on day-to-day hearings at the present stage would be “impracticable”, though it noted that proceedings were already being regulated on a tight schedule as the accused are in custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposing the plea, the defence argued that the matter had not yet reached the stage of framing of charges and that complete documents were still being supplied to the accused. The court observed that insisting on day-to-day hearings at the present stage would be “impracticable”, though it noted that proceedings were already being regulated on a tight schedule as the accused are in custody. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate order, the court dismissed Bhullar’s plea seeking copies of documents not relied upon by the prosecution and cloned electronic data seized during the investigation. The CBI opposed the request, arguing that disclosure of such material at the pre-trial stage could compromise another ongoing inquiry linked to the case.

Agreeing with the agency, the court held that accused persons are entitled only to documents relied upon by the prosecution and may seek specific material not relied upon by the prosecution later during the trial if required for defence.

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