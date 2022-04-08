Punjab crackdown on gangsters: Jaipal’s aide Harbir Sohal arrested in Mohali

Police arrested Harbir Singh Sohal, an accomplice of notorious gangsters Jaipal Singh Bhullar, from Kharar town in Mohali district on Friday.

Also read: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide held with arms in Kharar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said acting on a tip-off, a special operation was launched on Thursday night and Sohal, a Punjabi singer and lyricist from Pindi Aulakh village in Amritsar district, was arrested with arms and ammunition, while his aide, Amritpal Singh, escaped.

“We had information that Harbir Sohal and Amritpal Singh, alias Satta of Fatehgarh Sahib, were hiding in Kharar. Arshdeep Singh, alias Arash Dalla of Moga, now based in Canada and his associate Gurjant Singh, alias Janta son of Sikander Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib now based in Australia, were handling both accused and giving them instructions.

Sohal and Amritpal were collecting extortion money on behalf of their handlers based abroad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered under Sections 384 and 34 IPC and 25 sub section 7,8 Ammunition Act at the Kharar police station against both accused.

The police recovered two .30-caliber Chinese pistols, three magazines, 50 cartridges along with four 9-mm pistol magazines.

The Mohali SSP said Sohal was absconding from the day two ASIs of Jagraon police were killed by Jaipal Singh and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi. During investigation, Sohal admitted that Jaipal had bought property in his and his relatives’ name with the cash he had accumulated after committing robberies, including the Banur cash van of 2017 ( ₹1.33 crore) and gold loot 30kg at IIFL, Ludhiana, in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON