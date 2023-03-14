Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab crime: 16-year-old gangraped in Ludhiana, three juveniles rounded up

Punjab crime: 16-year-old gangraped in Ludhiana, three juveniles rounded up

ByTarsem Singh Deogan
Mar 14, 2023 12:17 PM IST

In the third gangrape incident in Ludhiana in less than 10 days, a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by five accused, including three juveniles, police said on Tuesday

In the third gangrape incident in Ludhiana in less than 10 days, a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by five accused, including three juveniles, police said on Tuesday.

In the third gangrape incident in Ludhiana in less than 10 days, a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by five accused, including three juveniles, police said on Tuesday. (Representaional illustration)
In the third gangrape incident in Ludhiana in less than 10 days, a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by five accused, including three juveniles, police said on Tuesday. (Representaional illustration)

The police have rounded up the three juveniles after an FIR was registered on the statement of the victim’s mother, who is a resident of the local Kehar Singh Nagar.

Also read: Punjab VB raids house of ex-Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid in Ludhiana

The case was registered under Section 376-D of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act at Haibowal police station.

In her complaint, the woman said that her teenaged daughter was suffering from depression and the accused accosted her and took her to a house in the local Fanta Colony, where they gangraped her on Monday.

She said one of the accused, Sumit Kumar of Fanta Colony, had been stalking the girl. He took her to a house, where his accomplices were present. After committing the crime, they threatened her not to report the matter.

Investigating officer ASI Hardev Singh said the three juvenile accused were detained on Tuesday, while a search is on for the two adults.

On March 5, two incidents of gangrape were reported in Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out