Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab crime: Murder accused shot dead by neighbour in Bathinda

ByVishal Joshi
Feb 05, 2025 02:54 PM IST

Argument over CCTV cameras turns fatal for man with criminal background at Bhai Rupa village; search on for accused 

A murder accused was shot dead following an altercation with his neighbour, who had installed CCTV cameras at his house in Bhai Rupa village, about 50km from Bathinda, police said on Wednesday.

Police investigating the shooting that took place between two neighbours at Bhai Rupa village under Rampura Phul sub division of Bathinda district on Tuesday night. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Police investigating the shooting that took place between two neighbours at Bhai Rupa village under Rampura Phul sub division of Bathinda district on Tuesday night. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Superintendent of police (investigation) Narinder Singh said that Satnam Singh, alias Satti, who had been booked in six criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act, was shot dead on Tuesday night by his neighbour, Gurtej Chand, who is absconding.

“Preliminary investigation has found that Gurtej recently installed CCTV cameras in his house. Satti objected to it, claiming that surveillance cameras were breaching his privacy. On Tuesday night, both got into an argument and opened fire at each other in which Satti suffered gunshot injuries,” the SP said, adding that it was not confirmed if the accused was also injured as he fled immediately after committing the crime.

Satti, who was in his 40s, succumbed to bullet injuries on Wednesday morning.

Teams have been formed to track and arrest Gurtej.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On