Punjab crime: Murder accused shot dead by neighbour in Bathinda

A murder accused was shot dead following an altercation with his neighbour, who had installed CCTV cameras at his house in Bhai Rupa village, about 50km from Bathinda, police said on Wednesday. Police investigating the shooting that took place between two neighbours at Bhai Rupa village under Rampura Phul sub division of Bathinda district on Tuesday night. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Superintendent of police (investigation) Narinder Singh said that Satnam Singh, alias Satti, who had been booked in six criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act, was shot dead on Tuesday night by his neighbour, Gurtej Chand, who is absconding.

“Preliminary investigation has found that Gurtej recently installed CCTV cameras in his house. Satti objected to it, claiming that surveillance cameras were breaching his privacy. On Tuesday night, both got into an argument and opened fire at each other in which Satti suffered gunshot injuries,” the SP said, adding that it was not confirmed if the accused was also injured as he fled immediately after committing the crime.

Satti, who was in his 40s, succumbed to bullet injuries on Wednesday morning.

Teams have been formed to track and arrest Gurtej.