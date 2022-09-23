Punjab CS directs DCs to ensure complete ban on stubble burning

Chandigarh : Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua has directed all the deputy commissioners to make arrangements in their respective districts to prevent stubble burning by all means.

He said that special efforts are being made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann to make farmers sensitise about this menace. Financial assistance is also being provided to farmers for the purchase of happy seeder and other such tools for further reduction of stubble and for stubble management, he said in a statement.

Presiding over a meeting with all deputy commissioners and senior officials of Punjab, Janjua asked officials to make farmers aware that if he burns stubble and gets a red entry in his revenue record, he may be deprived of many government schemes.

Reviewing the stubble management and distribution of machines/tools in each district, he said that the district administration should make the farmers aware of environmental protection through various means and explain to them how much damage is caused by stubble and paddy burning.