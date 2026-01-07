Punjab: Deportation of Sikh woman who married Pakistan national put on hold

Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies have temporarily suspended the deportation of Sarabjit Kaur (48), an Indian national who married a Pakistani man after converting to Islam during a Sikh pilgrimage in November, citing multiple petitions pending before the Lahore high court. Sarabjit Kaur aka Noor Hussain in Lahore police custody. (HT Photo)

According to reports from Pakistan, Sarabjit — who adopted the name Noor Hussain after her marriage — is currently in the custody of Lahore police and has been lodged at a safe house in the city until further orders. Photographs of her in police custody surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

Sarabjit was scheduled to be handed over to Indian authorities at the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. However, her repatriation was halted at the last moment. She was arrested by Pakistan security agencies on January 4 after her single-entry pilgrimage visa expired.

Pakistan authorities have not officially disclosed the reasons for delaying her deportation. Officials, however, indicated that petitions related to her marriage, visa status and citizenship claims are under consideration by the Lahore high court.

Sarabjit was part of a 1,932-member Sikh jatha that entered Pakistan on November 4 to participate in the 556th birth anniversary (Gurpurb) celebrations of Guru Nanak. She subsequently went missing from Nankana Sahib and, on November 5, converted to Islam and married Nasir Hussain (43), a resident of Nayi Abadi area in Sheikhupura district.

The couple’s “nikahnama” (marriage certificate) and an 18-second video of their marriage ceremony were widely circulated on social media, triggering a controversy. Both were detained by Pakistan Police on November 13 but were later released as Sarabjit was holding a valid two-month pilgrimage visa at the time.

On November 18, the couple approached the Lahore high court, alleging harassment by police and claiming that an illegal raid was conducted at their residence in the Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura. Acting on their petition, Justice Farooq Haider directed the police to refrain from interfering in their personal lives.

In her petition, Sarabjit stated that her husband is a Pakistani citizen and claimed that she had contacted the Indian high commission regarding her intention to apply for Pakistani nationality.

Meanwhile, a separate petition has been filed in the Lahore high court by Mahinder Pal Singh, a former Punjab assembly member in Pakistan, alleging violation of visa rules and seeking Sarabjit Kaur’s immediate repatriation to India.

Officials said Sarabjit’s deportation would remain on hold until the court disposes of the pending petitions.