Punjab DGP: 30% tips converted into FIRs, over 4,872 held since March 1

There has been 90% conviction rate in the NDPS Act cases since March 1 amid the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh (anti-drug war) campaign, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said while chairing a state-level law and order meeting in Phillaur on Monday. The ‘Safe Punjab’ WhatsApp chatbot portal has achieved a 30% tip conversion rate with the information received from people leading to registration of 3,671 first information reports (FIRs) and 4,872 arrests since March 1, the DGP said while reviewing the drug law enforcement, the law and order situation and the internal security scenario in the state at Maharaja Ranjit Singh-Punjab Police Academy (MRS-PPA), Phillaur. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav chairing a meeting in Phillaur on Monday.

Deputy inspectors general of police (DIGs), SSPs and commissioners of police were present. “The anti-drug helpline is a flagship initiative aimed at providing anonymous, accessible and non-judgmental support to individuals grappling with drug-related issues,” the DGP said. He added that this chatbot has emerged as a game-changer as it has received an overwhelming response from the public for its confidentiality feature encouraging individuals to report smugglers, addicts and provide suggestions.

Sharing outcome of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, DGP Gaurav Yadav said the police had registered 14,281 FIRs and arrested 22,772 drug smugglers since March 1, and recovered 940-kg heroin, 337-kg opium, 18-tonne poppy husk, 14-kg charas, 325-kg ganja, 6-kg ICE, 3.3-kg cocaine, 29.63 lakh intoxicating pills/tablets and ₹11.84 crore drug money from their possession. During the campaign, 162 illegally constructed properties of drug smugglers have been demolished, the police stated.

According to Yadav, the police have achieved a significant success on the legal front by attaining 90% conviction rate in the NDPS Act cases since March 1.

Besides, action against organised crime, gangsters and Pakistan-sponsored terror activities have been the topmost priority and perpetrators in all the major cases have been identified, Yadav said. “All major organised crime and gangster related cases have been traced, and 100% of terror cases have been solved,” he said.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla, special DGP (intelligence) Praveen Sinha, Phillaur PPA director Anita Punj, ANTF ADGP Nilabh Kishore, AGTF ADGP Promod Ban, ADGP (counter intelligence) Amit Prasad and IGP (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill also attended the meeting. Several of them addressed the field officers about the latest trends in drug trafficking, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, organised crime and important issues impacting law and order in the state.