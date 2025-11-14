Punjab DGP for courteous conduct on road after Lt Gen Hooda says escort vehicle hit his car

Chandigarh: A day after former Northern Command chief Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd) alleged that an escort vehicle of Punjab Police hit his car on the Zirakpur flyover, state’s director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday issued directions for respectful and courteous conduct on the road by cops escorting the VIPs. A day after former Northern Command chief Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd) alleged that an escort vehicle of Punjab Police hit his car on the Zirakpur flyover, state’s director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday issued directions for respectful and courteous conduct on the road by cops escorting the VIPs.

Lt Gen Hooda, who led the 2016 surgical strikes, said the incident took place on Wednesday when he was travelling with his wife. He called it a “deliberate act” by a Punjab Police vehicle and had asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Yadav to take note of it.

On Thursday, in a post on X, Yadav said: “Punjab Police, being a professional force, has a zero tolerance policy towards misconduct, as its duty is not just to protect threatened persons but also to uphold public dignity, safety and confidence on the roads.”

Issuing fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for pilot vehicles, the DGP said: “VIP protection is a high-responsibility assignment demanding discipline, patience, and respect for citizens. Strong security apparatus and respectful conduct must go hand in hand.”

The DGP said the force must ensure SOP compliance within 48 hours. The SOPs include six guidelines primarily focusing on adherence to traffic rules and regulations during non-emergency movements.

“The foremost is ensuring compliance with road safety norms. Facilitation of smooth movement, while ensuring minimal disturbance to public traffic is next. Third, a professional conduct with courtesy to be maintained throughout the road journey with the protectee,” said the DGP.

Fourth guideline issued by the top cop asks the security staff to have utmost patience and restraint to be exercised under all circumstances.

“Further, any incidents are to be reported to the quarters concerned immediately by the escort in-charge. Mandatory briefing by all districts to escort, pilot and traffic staff within 48 hours, on professional and courteous conduct on the road,” the DGP added.

Earlier, while giving details of the incident, Lt Gen Hooda, under whose watch the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were conducted following the Uri terror attack, wrote on X: “At 4 pm, driving with my wife on the Zirakpur flyover. Two Punjab Police jeeps escorting a VIP towards Ambala come from behind with sirens blaring. Slowed the vehicle to let the first vehicle pass, the VIP vehicle perhaps took three additional seconds to pass because there was heavy traffic. Angered, the rear escort jeep, while overtaking from the left, deliberately cut sharply right, hitting the front of my car and then sped off.”

Expressing dismay over the incident, Lt Gen Hooda said: “The arrogance and impunity of someone who is supposed to be a guardian of law soils the uniform and reputation of the organisation. Hope @BhagwantMann and @DGPPunjabPolice take note. “

Yadav regretted the distress and concern caused to Hooda and his wife and said that, “such behaviour, if established, is completely unacceptable and contrary to the values of professionalism and public service that Punjab Police stands for.” On Wednesday, Yadav said that he had personally discussed the matter with Spl DGP (traffic) AS Rai and directions were issued to identify the vehicles and personnel involved, assuring that the matter was being taken seriously and appropriate action would be initiated to ensure accountability. However, till the filing of the report, the vehicles were yet to be traced.