Punjab DGP inspects checkpoints, police stations in 4 districts

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav undertook a surprise tour as part of night domination across SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Khanna and Fatehgarh Sahib districts in the state to inspect various checkpoints and police stations while directly engaging with officers and citizens in the wee hours of Saturday. The move was aimed at assessing the effectiveness of night domination operations besides reviewing the working of special checkpoints and monitoring the police work, the police stated. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav interacts with police officials during his surprise inspection in four districts in the wee hours of Saturday.

During his tour, DGP Gaurav Yadav interacted with people to gather first-hand feedback on their experiences with the police. “Public feels safer with our increased presence. Our goal is to ensure citizens’ security and build trust through transparent and accountable policing,” he said.

He also engaged with police officers, encouraging them to maintain high standards of professionalism. “These special vehicle checks will continue to ensure enhanced security and effective law enforcement,” he emphasised.

Reiterating that curbing street crimes and eradicating drugs from the state as top priorities of the Punjab Police, the DGP said the commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) were recently asked to ensure prompt registration of FIRs in such cases. The police have been identifying crime hotspots, including snatching points, he said.

The DGP also assessed the effectiveness of crime combat apps, including VAHAN and PAIS (Punjab AI System).