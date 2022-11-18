Punjab DGP orders quarterly inspection of gun houses

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav ordered mandatory quarterly inspection of gun houses and stocks of all licensed gun manufacturers and dealers across the state on Friday.

The DGP directed all inspector generals of police, deputy inspector generals, police commissioners and senior superintendents of police to inspect the shops, premises, and stocks of all licensed manufactures and dealers falling under their subdivisions under Rule 20.14 of Punjab Police Rules.

“Apart from this, the district superintendent of police is required to conduct at least one inspection each year,” the DGP added.

It is noteworthy that while Punjab has only 2% of India’s population, it has nearly 10% of the total licensed weapons, which stand at nearly 4 lakh, or there are 13 gun licences for every 1,000 persons in Punjab.

The region also sees a huge influx of illegal weapons from across the international border and the interstate borders through UP, Bihar and MP. Although the weapons are illegally procured, the ammunition is mostly pilfered from local gun houses across Punjab.

Earlier, apart from ordering a review of all the existing arm licences in the state, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had said that gun licences issued to anti-social elements be cancelled immediately. It was also ordered that no new licence be issued for the next three months, except in cases of genuine urgency. The Punjab government had also imposed a blanket ban on public display of arms and ammunition, including on social media platforms.

