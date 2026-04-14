Punjab: Dhami backs bill, says effective enforcement crucial

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said that the bill introduced by the Punjab government to curb incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib is a step in the right direction, but merely passing the bill is not sufficient; its effective implementation remains the key concern.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami

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Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj did not issue any statement on the bill.

“The Sikh community has long been demanding a decisive resolution on this sensitive issue, but so far, no outcome has aligned with the sentiments of the community. Although the passage of the bill by the assembly is a positive development, the real question lies in ensuring that it is properly enforced,” the SGPC president said.

Dhami pointed out that similar legislative processes had been completed twice under previous governments as well, but the crucial aspect is securing the necessary approvals so that the law can be implemented effectively.

He further urged the government to take note of the misuse of artificial intelligence on social media platforms to create distorted depictions of Sikh Gurus and historical narratives.

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{{^usCountry}} “The definition of sacrilege is multi-layered and needs to be understood in a broader context,” he said, adding that Sikh sentiments are being hurt through manipulated content, including disrespect towards Gurbani and sacred shrines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The definition of sacrilege is multi-layered and needs to be understood in a broader context,” he said, adding that Sikh sentiments are being hurt through manipulated content, including disrespect towards Gurbani and sacred shrines. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur said the government is tampering with basic Sikh theology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur said the government is tampering with basic Sikh theology. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Today, the Punjab government is tampering with basic Sikh theology, bringing believers and the Guru into the legal framework. Many Sikh faces will express satisfaction with the decision. It is just ignorance,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today, the Punjab government is tampering with basic Sikh theology, bringing believers and the Guru into the legal framework. Many Sikh faces will express satisfaction with the decision. It is just ignorance,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chandigarh- based Sikh intellectual and former IAS officer Gurtej Singh said the new bill appears to be a very benign kind of legislation, but it is misplaced and misconstrued. “This may benefit some parties politically; it will fail to make an impact on the prevalent situation,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandigarh- based Sikh intellectual and former IAS officer Gurtej Singh said the new bill appears to be a very benign kind of legislation, but it is misplaced and misconstrued. “This may benefit some parties politically; it will fail to make an impact on the prevalent situation,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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