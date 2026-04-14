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Punjab: Dhami backs bill, says effective enforcement crucial

SGPC president says the Sikh community has long been demanding a decisive resolution on this sensitive issue, but so far, no outcome has aligned with the sentiments of the community

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said that the bill introduced by the Punjab government to curb incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib is a step in the right direction, but merely passing the bill is not sufficient; its effective implementation remains the key concern.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj did not issue any statement on the bill.

“The Sikh community has long been demanding a decisive resolution on this sensitive issue, but so far, no outcome has aligned with the sentiments of the community. Although the passage of the bill by the assembly is a positive development, the real question lies in ensuring that it is properly enforced,” the SGPC president said.

Dhami pointed out that similar legislative processes had been completed twice under previous governments as well, but the crucial aspect is securing the necessary approvals so that the law can be implemented effectively.

He further urged the government to take note of the misuse of artificial intelligence on social media platforms to create distorted depictions of Sikh Gurus and historical narratives.

 
sikh community punjab government shiromani gurdwara parbandhak committee
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Dhami backs bill, says effective enforcement crucial
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Dhami backs bill, says effective enforcement crucial
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