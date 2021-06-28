Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab doctors strike work to protest proposal to delink NPA

Hold rally in Patiala medical college campus and raise slogans against sixth pay commission and Punjab government
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Doctors protesting outside Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Shimla on Monday during two-hour pen down strike in support of their Punjab counterparts. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Government doctors in Patiala observed a strike on Monday in response to the call given by the Joint Punjab Government Doctors Coordination Committee against the sixth pay commission report that has recommended delinking non-practising allowance (NPA) from basic pay.

Teachers of medical and dental colleges besides resident PCMS doctors held a rally at the Patiala medical college campus and raised slogans against the pay commission and the Punjab government.

Dr DS Bhullar, the state general secretary of the Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers Association, said outdoor and operation theatre services along with teaching of medical students remained suspended for the day.

The doctors only attended to emergency cases, Covid and indoor medical services.

Dr Darshanjit Singh Walia, the state representative of the coordination committee, said it has been decided to intensify the agitation till the demands are accepted.

They said the state government is responsible for jeopardising health services in the state.

Association acting president Dr Vijay Bodal said the government should accept their demands at the earliest and stop harassment to needy patients.

