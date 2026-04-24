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Punjab: Drug, arms smuggling ring busted, 3 held with 900gm ICE, five pistols

Those arrested were identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, 21, Sola Singh alias Sonu, 29, and Karan Singh, 22, all residents of Sahanke village in Ferozepur

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Police busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling module, arresting three persons and seizing 915 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) and five sophisticated pistols from their possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

The recovered weapons include two 9MM Glock and three .30-bore pistols along with two live cartridges. (HT)

Those arrested were identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, 21, Sola Singh alias Sonu, 29, and Karan Singh, 22, all residents of Sahanke village in Ferozepur. The recovered weapons include two 9MM Glock and three .30-bore pistols along with two live cartridges.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms and were receiving contrabands through drones from across the border. They were acting as local handlers for the distribution of drugs and illegal arms, he added.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network, Yadav said.

Sharing details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a targeted operation based on secret information, police teams arrested the accused.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Drug, arms smuggling ring busted, 3 held with 900gm ICE, five pistols
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Drug, arms smuggling ring busted, 3 held with 900gm ICE, five pistols
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