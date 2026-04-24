Punjab: Drug, arms smuggling ring busted, 3 held with 900gm ICE, five pistols

Police busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling module, arresting three persons and seizing 915 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) and five sophisticated pistols from their possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

The recovered weapons include two 9MM Glock and three .30-bore pistols along with two live cartridges. (HT)

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Those arrested were identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, 21, Sola Singh alias Sonu, 29, and Karan Singh, 22, all residents of Sahanke village in Ferozepur. The recovered weapons include two 9MM Glock and three .30-bore pistols along with two live cartridges.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms and were receiving contrabands through drones from across the border. They were acting as local handlers for the distribution of drugs and illegal arms, he added.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network, Yadav said.

Sharing details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a targeted operation based on secret information, police teams arrested the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} During the operation, a .30-bore pistol was initially recovered and on the disclosure of the accused, 915 grams of ICE and four more pistols were recovered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the operation, a .30-bore pistol was initially recovered and on the disclosure of the accused, 915 grams of ICE and four more pistols were recovered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhullar said the probe has revealed that consignment of drugs and weapons were dropped in the forest areas of the Ferozepur sector. The accused used to retrieve weapon and drug consignments from these areas, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhullar said the probe has revealed that consignment of drugs and weapons were dropped in the forest areas of the Ferozepur sector. The accused used to retrieve weapon and drug consignments from these areas, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case under Section 22-C of the NDPS Act and Sections 25 (6, 7(iii) and 8) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under Section 22-C of the NDPS Act and Sections 25 (6, 7(iii) and 8) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

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