Punjab drug menace: Warring for studying Canadian model of legalising marijuana

Bathinda : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday advocated for studying the Canadian model of marijuana legalisation as a possible approach to tackling the drug crisis in the state. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday advocated for studying the Canadian model of marijuana legalisation as a possible approach to tackling the drug crisis in the state.

Speaking at the “Sanwidhan Bachao Rally” held at a resort in Bhucho, Bathinda, Warring called for a broader debate involving experts and intellectuals on whether the cultivation of poppy should be permitted.

Addressing the audience, the Ludhiana MP acknowledged the complexity of eradicating drug abuse in Punjab. He highlighted the stark difference in the impact of various substances, stating that while the average lifespan of a heroin or smack addict is nearly three years, many villagers addicted to opium have lived for over two decades.

“Chitta (heroin) and smack are extremely lethal — this needs to be accepted,” Warring said. “I don’t consume liquor or any intoxicants, and I do not endorse drug use, but we must consider pragmatic solutions.”

Warring also took aim at both the BJP-led central government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, accusing them of undermining the Constitution. He alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP are attempting to divide the country along communal lines, while the Congress party is striving to unite people.

He further claimed that the Gandhi family is being falsely implicated in legal cases because the BJP views them as the primary political challenge to the RSS-backed agenda.

Taking a dig at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Warring criticised him for clinging to the party leadership despite admitting to various governance failures during his tenure as deputy chief minister.