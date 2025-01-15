Punjab: Drug trafficking cartel’s kingpin held with 5kg heroin in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran police on Wednesday busted a Pakistan-backed drug trafficking cartel with the arrest of a kingpin and seized 5kg heroin from his possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, said. An FIR has been registered under Sections 21(c) of the NDPS Act at Sadar Patti police station in Tarn Taran. (HT File)

The arrested person has been identified as Rashpal Singh, a resident of Bhai Ladhu village in Tarn Taran. Apart from recovering heroin, police teams have also impounded his motorcycle.

The DGP said that the accused person was in direct contact with multiple Pakistan-based smugglers and had been receiving consignments of drugs from across the border.

“Initial probe has revealed that the Pakistan-based smugglers were using drones to ferry drugs across the border,” he added.

Yadav said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.

Sharing details, Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said that acting on a tip-off, police teams conducted a targeted operation and apprehended Rashpal Singh in Bhai Ladhu village and recovered 5 kg heroin from his possession.

The SSP said that efforts are on to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, and buyers, as well as to ascertain the total quantity of drugs purchased by the arrested individual so far.

“An FIR has been registered under Sections 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sadar Patti police station in Tarn Taran”, the SSP added.