Punjab: DSP dies under mysterious circumstances in Nabha

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in the special operations group died under mysterious circumstances at Nabha on Wednesday.

The cop was rushed a hospital with a gunshot wound, where he was declared brought dead.

As per the persons familiar with the development, the incident took place around 7pm.

“We can’t comment on the exact cause of death right now. We are probing the matter and forensics experts have been sent to the crime scene,” said Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek.

The DSP’s death, however, is being suspected either as a case of suicide or accidental fire.

His body has been sent to Rajindra Hospital for postmortem examination.