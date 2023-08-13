Graft case: HC lifts stay on trial against DSP Raka Ghirra

The Punjab and Haryana high court has vacated the stay on trial court proceedings in a corruption case involving Punjab deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raka Ghirra.

Ghirra was recruited as an inspector in the Punjab Police in 2001 and promoted as DSP in 2007. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2011, Ghirra was arrested by CBI from her residence at Sector 15, Chandigarh, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a realtor to settle his case.

Ghirra was recruited as an inspector in the Punjab Police in 2001 and promoted as DSP in 2007. At the time of the corruption case, she was a DSP in Mohali. During the raids, CBI had also seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition, including a .32-bore German revolver and a double-barrel gun, along with multiple cartridges. She was acquitted in the arms seizure case in 2019.

Acting on her plea seeking quashing of challan presented by CBI, the high court in 2018 had stayed the proceedings. CBI had been pressing for vacation of the stay. In 2020, a special CBI court in Chandigarh, where trial is underway, had forwarded an application moved by the agency, regarding the resumption of trial to high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the resumed hearing on August 2, CBI’s counsel submitted that the FIR is from 2011 and the stay was operating since 2018. Ghirra’s lawyer requested for an adjournment. The court, while posting the matter for February 28, 2024, said,“It is clarified that the interim order was only operating till 01.08.2023.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON