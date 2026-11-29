Widening its probe into alleged irregularities in change of land use (CLU) approvals for major real-estate projects in Punjab, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹253.66 crore in a money-laundering case. Sehgal was arrested by the agency’s Jalandhar-based regional office on May 22 and is currently in judicial custody. (HT) more

The attached properties are held by real-estate developer Ajay Sehgal, his brothers and other family members, through their realty entities, including M/s Indian Co-operative House Building Society (ICHBS) Limited and M/s ABS Townships Private Limited (formerly M/s VRS Townships Pvt Ltd).

Sehgal was arrested by the agency’s Jalandhar-based regional office on May 22 and is currently in judicial custody.

The central agency has already quizzed IAS officers Anurag Verma and Kanwal Preet Brar on September 9 and August 27, respectively, in this case and recorded their detailed statements.

In its provisional attachment orders on November 26, the ED stated that the attached properties worth ₹253.66 crore include assets held by ICHBS Limited and ABS Townships in real estate projects—Suntec City, District Seven and La Canela, all in New Chandigarh; land held in the name of ABS Builders and its promoters; a 38.46% partnership share of Ajay’s brother Sanjay Sehgal in Icon Group, developing real estate project “Downtown” Mohali, and three luxury vehicles.

ED pegs proceeds of crime at ₹348 crore

In its statement on Saturday, the ED investigation quantified the Proceeds of Crime (PoC) at ₹348.01 crore.

Investigation revealed that part of the proceeds was diverted from M/s ABS Townships to M/s ABS Green Homes LLP and M/s ABS Vibrance Towers LLP, and thereafter to the personal bank accounts of Ajay Sehgal and Sanjay Sehgal, from where ₹24.22 crore was invested as capital in the partnership firm M/s Icon Group for its project “Downtown” at Mohali.

The ED has been probing the process for granting CLU permissions, scrutiny and verification of applications, alleged violations of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) provisions and the role of competent authorities in detecting purportedly fraudulent consent letters.

The money-laundering case stems from an FIR registered at the Mullanpur police station in November 2022 against Ajay and other office-bearers of ICHBS, who were accused of allegedly cheating landowners and customers through fraudulent CLUs and related documents.

The central agency said the investigation revealed that consent letters covering about 30.49 acres, bearing forged signatures and thumb impressions of the landowners, were prepared at the instance of Ajay, the then secretary of the ICHBS, and submitted to the department of town and country planning, Punjab.

“On the strength of these forged consent letters, the CLU for 108.58 acres of agricultural land for residential and commercial development was granted on June 3, 2016, followed by approval of the layout plan, grant of licence by GMADA on March 20, 2018 and registration of the project with RERA, Punjab,” the ED said.

On July 20, the ED already filed a nearly 3,500-page prosecution complaint before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mohali.

Probe reveals gross violations of realty laws

The central agency added that through a joint development agreement dated September 9, 2018, the development and sale rights of the Suntec City, District Seven and La Canela realty projects were transferred to M/s VRS Townships Pvt Ltd (now M/s ABS Townships Pvt Ltd), a company of the Sehgal family.

Subsequently, the plots, independent floors and commercial units were sold to the public, thereby generating proceeds of crime from the fraudulent CLU.

The investigation also revealed that Ajay violated the terms of the licence issued by GMADA by failing to acquire 100% of the project land and to transfer the land reserved for the economically weaker section to GMADA.

He also allegedly handed over physical possession of plots without a completion or occupancy certificate, violating the PAPRA Act and the RERA Act. The probe further found that RERA registration was obtained based on the fake consent letters, without full land ownership.

Essential components of the approved layout, such as schools, sewage treatment plant, electric sub-station, EWS site, parks and commercial sites, were shown on land that was never in the society’s possession.

Subsequently, GMADA cancelled the projects’ licence on July 10, 2024, revoked the CLU on August 3, 2024, and RERA, Punjab, revoked the registrations of Suntec City, La Canela and District Seven on September 6, 2024.