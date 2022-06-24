Punjab education department snubs teachers seeking leaves for foreign tours
In a stern order, the Punjab education department has asked its employees, including government teachers, to avoid taking leaves for foreign tours when classes are on in schools and only take such vacations during summer and winter holidays.
The order, which was issued on June 21 by the office of director education department, senior secondary, Punjab (Coordination branch), came after the department received a number of pleas from its employees seeking leaves for foreign tours in the coming months. The department had announced summer vacations from June 1-30.
“It has been learnt that despite summer vacations, many employees in the education department have applied for leaves for foreign tours or to meet their relatives abroad. Since the studies of the students will be in full swing in coming months, such foreign leaves will impact their studies,” reads the order.
It further asked the employees, including the government school teachers, to focus on the studies of the students.
The order, which was addressed to all the district education officers in the state, read, “thus you all need to make sure that all the teachers or employees working under you take leaves to meet their relatives or to spend leisure time abroad only during summer or the winter vacation.”
Appreciating the order, principal Davinder Singh Chhina said that it is great to see that the state department is really concerned about the welfare of the students.
However, another principal, on the condition of anonymity, said, “the state government initially couldn’t decide the dates for the vacations and kept changing the schedule due to which many teachers had to keep their plans on hold. Later, they didn’t get the tickets timely and moreover due to less time in the reservations, the price of the tickets was really high. Even teachers have their family lives and the government should also think about them.”
Meanwhile, teachers in gvernment clleges are also upset with no vacations this year.
“We used to have vacations in June itself but it’s been over 180 days that we haven’t got any break. The Panjab University, however, has declared holidays from July 1 on its website but we will have to visit the college for exam duties. The exams will continue till July 29 and thus there are no vacations for us this year which is really annoying,” a lecturer at a government college, who did not wish to be named, said.
Krishan Kumar, Ajoy Sharma get additional charge
Former higher education secretary Krishan Kumar has been given additional charge of principal secretary, higher education for the period Jaspreet Talwar remains on leave.
Moreover, Ajoy Sharma will look after the work of the post of the principal secretary, school education, “in addition to his present assignment”, for the period Jaspreet Talwar remains on leave, reads the order by chief secretary to the government of Punjab Anirudh Tewari.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 24, 2022
Capricorn’s indifferent attitude is likely to rub off on partner and make an outing colourless, while, Aquarius’ focus may need to be sharp to excel on the academic front. Pisces are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Scorpio’s foresight on the financial front is likely to increase their assets and wealth manifold.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics