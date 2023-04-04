Notice to 30 pvt schools for fee norms violation

Ludhiana :A total of 30 private schools across the state have been issued show-cause notices by education minister Harjot Bains for not following government instructions.

Punjab education minister Harjot Bains.

Bains tweeted that the education minister task force would visit these schools. The Punjab government on April 1 formed a task force to stop private schools from “looting” parents in the name of textbooks, text notebooks and fees in the academic session.

A maximum of seven schools each in Sangrur and Mansa were issued the notices. Five schools in Fazilka, three in Ludhiana, two each in Bathinda and Mohali and one each in Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur were given notices.

The action comes after over 1,600 complaints were received against schools across the state.

“These schools have been issued notices for violating the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Education Institutions (Amendment) Bill 2016 and 2019. They have been asked to submit a reply as to why action should not be taken against them,” the minister said.

According to the Bill, the increase in fee shall not exceed eight per cent of the fee of the previous year charged by the unaided educational institutions. In case an unaided educational institution intends to increase fee beyond eight per cent, the said institution should notify and display at a conspicuous space the proposed annual fee and the funds to be charged by them one month before the start of admissions to the next academic session.