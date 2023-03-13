Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab education minister orders principal secy-level probe into teachers eligibility test goof-up

ByNavneet Sharma
Mar 13, 2023 11:49 AM IST

Harjot Singh Bains says accountability will be fixed and guilty will be booked for criminal negligence after GNDU, Amritsar cancels Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test after most correct answers in social studies question paper were marked in bold

A day after Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, provided multiple choice question paper to candidates appearing in the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) with 50 answers marked in bold, state education minister Harjot Singh Bains ordered a principal secretary-level probe into the goof-up.

The social studies section of paper-2 of the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test is a qualifying test to become a trained graduate teacher for Classes 6 to 8. (Representational photo)

“To maintain complete fairness in the examination process, a principal secretary-level probe has been ordered to look into the PSTET exam conducted by GNDU on Sunday,” Bains tweeted. “Accountability will be fixed and those found guilty will be booked for criminal negligence,” he said.

He said that GNDU has regretted the goof-up and will conduct the exam again without charging any fee.

The minister directed the education department to have a suitable clause for compensation in memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed with third parties in future for compensation to candidates in such a scenario. “Why should candidates suffer?” the minister posted on Twitter.

According to reports, most of the right answers in the social studies exam were marked in bold. Over 1 lakh candidates appeared for the exam in centres across the state. The social studies section of paper-2 of the PSTET is a qualifying test to become a trained graduate teacher for Classes 6 to 8.

Following the lapse, the GNDU announced a probe committee, too. “The paper has been cancelled. Inconvenience to candidates is regretted. A fresh paper will be held at the earliest. The report is being submitted to the State Council of Educational Research and Training,” said exam coordinator Hardeep Singh.

He said the question paper directly goes from paper setter to the press and no one from the university has access to it to maintain confidentiality.

