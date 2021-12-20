Punjab elections: Age no limit for Badal Senior, launches campaign from Lambi

Nonagenarian Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal launched his party’s poll campaign in the Lambi assembly segment of Muktsar district on Monday with eight public meetings.

Accompanied by his daughter-in-law and Lok Sabha member from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the five-time former chief minister has been evading a direct reply on whether he will be contesting the 2022 elections or not. When pressed for an answer on Monday, he didn’t reveal his plans but expressed gratitude to the electors of Lambi who had made him victorious from the rural constituency for the past five elections.

Badal, who celebrated his 94th birthday on December 8 has been contesting elections successfully from Lambi since 1997. Earlier, he represented the Gidderbaha segment for another five terms since 1969.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has announced candidates for more than 80 seats. Lambi and Jalalabad are among the key seats from where the party has yet to announce its candidates.

Former deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was elected from Jalalabad twice in 2009 and 2014. During his two terms, he tried to nurture the segment as a SAD bastion.

But in the 2019 bypoll, the SAD had fielded Raj Singh Dibbipura, who lost to novice candidate of Congress Raminder Singh Awla.

Parkash Singh Badal will be super CM: Harsimrat

At a public meeting at Bhitti Wala village of Lambi segment on Monday, Harsimrat said people want Parkash Singh Badal to contest again. “On winning the elections, Sukhbir may be the chief minister, but Sardar Parkash Singh Badal ji will be super CM. He will remain the guiding force for the government,” she said.

“It is the wish of the people of your constituency. You need not step out of your home as I will represent the family and shoulder the responsibility of campaigning,” she appealed to Badal Senior.

Villagers and aides of Badal urged him to contest but he kept everyone guessing on his plans.

Congress has done maximum damage to Punjab: Ex-CM

Addressing the gathering, he said the coming elections are crucial for Punjab and Punjabis. He said the SAD is known to protect the social fabric and works for inclusive development. Badal said he owed his success in public life to voters in villages.

“In my political career spanning seven decades, people voted for me to form governments and represent them. They even went to jails when I was imprisoned by political dispensations for raising their voice,” he said.

“The Congress has done maximum damage to the state and to the spirit of Punjabiyat. Incidents of military action on Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 were the real faces of the Congress. Leaders of such a party should not be let in the village,” he said.