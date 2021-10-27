Punjab elections: Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh will launch own party

Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday confirmed that he is forming a new political party in the run-up to the assembly elections early next year.

“Yes, I am forming a party. My lawyers are working on it. I can tell you the name once the Election Commission approves it. We have made a request for the symbol also,” Capt Amarinder said at a press conference in Chandigarh that was telecast live on his social media handle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 2-hr window to burst green crackers in Punjab on Diwali, Gurpurb

The announcement comes a little over a month since the two-time chief minister stepped down on September 18 following a revolt by Congress dissidents led by state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi was chosen to head the Congress government in the state and implement pre-poll promises with barely four months to the elections.

“We will explore seat adjustment with the BJP and breakaway factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) but there will be no alliance,” Capt Amarinder Singh clarified, adding “I can’t tell you the names of the Congress leaders in touch with me.”

Capt Amarinder Singh listed out his achievements in the past four-and-a-half years and said, “92 % of all promises were fulfilled. Ministers made petty statements. I don’t want to name them. The industry investment target was ₹1 lakh crore. We almost achieved it. I’ll be sharing details of all works done by my government and development works carried out despite the fact that they were not even promised in the manifesto.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Says 25% drop in popularity of Congress since Sidhu took over

He said he had been in the Congress for 52 years so what would happen if he stayed on for another 10 days. “The popularity of the Congress in Punjab has seen a 25% drop since Sidhu took charge,” Capt Amarinder said, citing surveys he had got done.

Even as the former chief minister was speaking, Sidhu took to Twitter to reiterate the support of Punjab Congress MLAs. “We, the 78 MLAs of the Congress, could never imagine, what we received was an arm-twisted, ED controlled BJP loyal chief minister of Punjab @capt_amarinder...who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin! You were the negative force stalling justice and development of Punjab,” Sidhu tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capt Amarinder hit back, saying: “Sidhu knows nothing, keeps talking so much. Not one MLA said or suggested anything. As CM, it was my duty to meet the PM and central ministers. My ministers also met central ministers.”

Allays fears on increase in BSF jurisdiction

Taking a dig at deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for the recent allegations against him on the security situation, Capt Amarinder said: “I have been home minister for nine-and-a-half years. Someone who has been home minister for one month seems to talk as if he knows more than me.”

He said the use of drones is a dangerous phenomenon in the border state and termed the insecurity of certain leaders against the increase in BSF jurisdiction from 15km to 50km “a total misconception”. “No one is taking over the states. This is to tackle drones. Technology is getting advanced and payloads of drones increasing. Punjab Police is a first-class force,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that he was no alarmist but knew what’s happening. “To undermine these concerns is irresponsible. Don’t deny the problem but tackle it,” he said.

To meet Amit Shah on farmers’ stir

Capt Amarinder Singh said that he will be meeting Union home minister Amit Shah to resolve the standoff with farmers over the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

“I have met Shah thrice earlier on this issue. If any home minister (Randhawa) says nothing is happening in Punjab, he is incapable,” Capt Amarinder said.