Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Kejriwal on two-day visit to meet AAP leaders, farmers, traders
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: Kejriwal on two-day visit to meet AAP leaders, farmers, traders

On his second visit to Punjab this month in the run-up to the assembly elections early next year, the AAP national convener will be interacting with farmers and traders in Bathinda and Mansa
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is meeting Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leaders at the house of state unit chief Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur on Wednesday. (HT file photo)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 12:27 PM IST
By Avtar Singh

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Sangrur on Thursday.

Accompanied by Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP Punjab MLAs and Raghav Chadha, the co-in charge of the party’s political affairs in Punjab, Kejriwal is holding a meeting with the party leadership.

Also read: 3 women farm protesters from Punjab killed as truck hits them in Bahadurgarh

Kejriwal reached Sangrur by train around 11am and headed for Mann’s house. After interacting with party leaders, the Delhi CM is to meet farmers and businessmen in Mansa and Bathinda districts, respectively.

This is Kejriwal’s second visit to Punjab this month in the run-up to the assembly elections early next year.

“Kejriwal will discuss a number of issues concerning Punjab with party MLAs at my house on Thursday. After lunch, he will leave for Mansa to meet farmers whose crops were damaged by pink bollworm attack and rain,” Mann said.

“Farmers and businessmen in Punjab are having a hard time. Successive governments have given them false hope. All political parties have only deceived them,” Chadha said in a video message in Punjabi.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP