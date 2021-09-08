Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Union min Gajendra Shekhawat appointed BJP in-charge for Punjab assembly polls
chandigarh news

Union min Gajendra Shekhawat appointed BJP in-charge for Punjab assembly polls

Hardip Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi and Vinod Chawra named co-incharges as party braces to contest 117 assembly seats despite farmers’ agitation
By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been appointed the BJP’s Punjab affairs in-charge as the party gears up for the 2022 assembly elections early next year. (HT file photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday appointed Union cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the party affairs in-charge for Punjab in the run-up to the assembly elections early next year.

Besides Shekhawat, who is the Jal Shakti minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, BJP chief JP Nadda issued the appointment orders of Union ministers Hardip Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi and Lok Sabha MP Vinod Chawra as co-incharges for the Punjab elections.

In the BJP rank and file, these appointments are being seen as a reflection of the seriousness of the party in contesting the Punjab assembly elections in 2022.

The stakes are high for the saffron party this time in Punjab as the party will contest all 117 assembly seats amid an unprecedented backlash for its leaders in the state due to the farmer protests against the three farm laws.

Earlier, the BJP used to contest the Punjab elections in 23 constituencies in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The SAD snapped ties with the BJP last year over the farm laws.

