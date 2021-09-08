Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab BJP appoints Sikh faces on key posts
Punjab BJP appoints Sikh faces on key posts

A total eight appointments, including that of defence columnist Col Jaibans Singh (retd) as media adviser, have been made by BJP’s Punjab unit
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:32 AM IST

The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Tuesday appointed Sikh faces on key posts in the organisation.

A total of eight appointments, including that of defence columnist Col Jaibans Singh (retd) as media adviser to the state unit, were made, a party leader said.

Also, Harvinder Singh Kahlon, who headed the All India Sikh Students Federation and remained one of the prominent faces of the Sikh radical movement in the eighties, was appointed the party’s state spokesperson.

The party has also appointed Dr Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, former vice-chancellor, Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, as co-convener of its intellectual cell.

Nirmaljit Singh, Jagmohan Singh Saini, Kavita Sarowal and Jeevan Mahajan have been appointed as special invitees, while Sukhpal Brar and Baljinder Singh Dakoha will be co-conveners of the panchayati raj cell.

