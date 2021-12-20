Punjab elections: Sidhu wants debate with Kejriwal, not Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday refused to have a debate with his Aam Aadmi Party counterpart Bhagwant Mann on issues such as liquor smuggling, illegal mining and unemployment in the state, challenging the party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to face him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Punjab polls: Kejriwal accepts Sidhu’s challenge, fields Mann for debate

Sidhu had asked Kejriwal to have a debate with him and the Delhi CM accepted the challenge, but fielded his party’s state unit chief for the verbal duel. “@ArvindKejriwal, Bhagwant is not the CM who is running Liquor Mafia with Badals Blacklisted MLA Deep Malhotra…He was not the one who notified the Black Farm Law in Delhi! Who is allowing Badals buses on the lucrative routes to Delhi Airport? Come debate with me masquerader! (sic),” the Punjab Congress president tweeted.

Mann says Sidhu running away

Sidhu’s tweet drew an instant response from Mann, who accused the Congress leader of running away from debate with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sidhu paaji, why are you scared of me? Why is Sidhu not speaking on illegal sand mining in CM (Charanjit Singh) Channi’s constituency? What are the compulsions due to which he has not said a word on illegal mining in Chamkaur Sahib?” the two-time Sangrur MP tweeted, accusing the Punjab Congress chief of “selective outrage”.

The duel over debate between leaders of the ruling Congress and the AAP, the principal opposition party, started after Sidhu, while addressing a rally in Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday, threw a dare to the Delhi chief minister for a debate on liquor, mining and jobs in the state.