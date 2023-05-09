PEDA to empanel energy conservation building code professionals

In order to make buildings or building complexes energy efficient, Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) is all set to empanel Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) experts/professionals, who will ensure maximum energy conservation in the buildings, said new and renewable sources minister Aman Arora. The last date for submission of applications is May 25, 2023, till 3pm along with requisite empanelment fee and documents. (AFP File Photo)

Arora said that PEDA has started the empanelment of ECBC design professionals, who will assist architects/owners to achieve the ECBC compliance at the state level. The last date for submission of applications is May 25, 2023, till 3pm along with requisite empanelment fee and documents.

The ECBC has been notified by the Punjab government for construction of new commercial buildings in the state having connected load of 100KW or above or contract demand of 120kVA or above or conditioned area with 500m2 or above. This code has also been included in building bye-laws of local government and housing and urban development departments, making it mandatory to follow for approval of building plans.

To ensure implementation of ECBC in the state, he said, ECBC design professional will facilitate the owner/applicant to comply with the ECBC while making the building. They will also provide technical support to various ECBC compliant commercial buildings, besides, checking the minimum energy efficiency levels as per latest Energy Conservation Building Code and ECBC Rules/Notifications issued by Government of Punjab from time to time, he said.

The cabinet minister further said that Punjab ECBC is applicable to buildings/building complexes such as offices, hotels, hospitals, shopping complexes, group housing complexes and others that are not primarily used for industrial i.e. manufacturing use.