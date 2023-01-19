Punjab Engineering College senate approves change in its composition

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) senate in a meeting on Wednesday approved a proposal to change its composition.

The Institute has proposed a hybrid model to ensure representation to all professors and deans and allow their participation in academic decision-making for the betterment of the Institute. The proposed senate will comprise all deans, department heads, professors, a librarian, head of computer centre, head of career development and guidance centre, one associate professor and one assistant professor for one year on a rotation basis.

It will also have three external members belonging to science and technology, social sciences and one seat will be reserved for a female candidate. The proposal will be submitted to the board of governors for final approval.

83 LPA highest package in PEC

Placement data for the 2022-23 session was also placed before the senate. The institute set a new record for highest CTC as Aman, Dhruv Purwar, Deepanshu Jindal and Amisha from computer science department and Ankit Sood from electronics engineering got packages of 83 lakh per annum (LPA). Last year’s highest package was 64.5 LPA.

As many as 149 students received pre-placement offers, which is also highest in PEC’s history.