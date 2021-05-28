Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab extends Covid curbs till June 10
Punjab extends Covid curbs till June 10

The state government has removed the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles and allowed the resumption of elective surgeries and OPD in hospitals.
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:47 AM IST
The state government has imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and a night curfew to check the spread of the infection. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The Punjab government on Thursday extended the coronavirus restrictions till June 10 but removed the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles and allowed the resumption of elective surgeries and OPD in hospitals.

The state government had imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and a night curfew to check the spread of the infection.

The decision to extend the curbs was taken at a review meeting chaired by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh here, according to a government statement.

Earlier, the state government had extended the Covid curbs till May 31. The CM directed the resumption of elective surgeries in both government and private hospitals and the restoration of outpatient department (OPD) operations in view of the improvement in the coronavirus situation, the statement said.

The CM also said while the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles is being removed, the limit on commercial passenger vehicles and taxis will continue to be in place at present. Earlier, the government had announced that not more than two persons could travel in a car.

Pillion riders on a two-wheeler were also not allowed, except for those belonging to the same family and living in the same house. The deputy commissioners may make any adjustment for the opening of shops dealing in non-essential items as are merited by local conditions, the CM said.

