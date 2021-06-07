Punjab extends Covid curbs till June 15, goes for graded unlock

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered the extension of Covid-19 restrictions in the state till June 15 with certain relaxations, allowing opening of shops till 6 pm and private offices to function at 50% strength.

Night curfew will remain in force from 7pm to 6am on weekdays, including Saturday, but regular weekend curfew will continue on Sunday, the chief minister said.

Also read: Centre to provide free Covid vaccines to states from June 21: PM Modi

With case positivity declining to 3.2% and active cases also coming down, the chief minister allowed gatherings up to 20 people, including weddings and cremations. Entry restrictions (negative Covid test/vaccination) for arrivals in the state have also been done away with.

Recruitment exams will be allowed to be held subject to adherence to social distancing and other Covid-appropriate norms, though the chief minister said online mode should be preferred.

Sports training for national and international events has been permitted and the department of sports and youth affairs will issue guidelines.

Gyms, restaurants can be opened after a week

Reviewing the Covid situation virtually, with ministers, senior police and administrative officials and health experts, the chief minister said the district administration may determine opening of non-essential shops, including on the weekends, on the basis of local situation, while ensuring that crowding is avoided. On government offices, he said that attendance can be decided by the head of the concerned office but co-morbid/disabled employees at risk may be exempted.

Gyms and restaurants can be opened after a week with 50% attendance if the situation improves further. Owners and workers of the gyms and restaurants should get themselves vaccinated before the reopening, he said.

Referring to the spread of black fungus (mucormycosis), the chief minister said there are 381 cases of mucormycosis in the state at present, of which 38 have already been cured and 265 are undergoing treatment. There is an adequate supply of drugs for treatment, he assured people.

30% patients have post-Covid complications

Post-Covid complications should be studied carefully for better preparation to handle those, he said, citing the example of Flying Sikh Milkha Singh, who was discharged after Covid recovery but had to be again hospitalised. He said he had been informed that 20% of patients in hospitals in Patiala are similar cases of recovered patients being readmitted.

Punjab’s covid expert group head Dr KK Talwar said that almost 30% Covid patients are having post-Covid complications and continue to be symptomatic. Patients are taking almost three months to get back to normal, and thus need to be strictly monitored, he added.