Punjab extends RTE admission deadline to May 2

The Punjab government on Monday extended by one week the deadline for online submission of applications for the admission of children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in private unaided schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. The Punjab government on Monday extended by one week the deadline for online submission of applications for the admission of children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in private unaided schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

According to a public notice issued by the assistant director, elementary education, parents can now submit their children’s application forms for the 2026-27 academic session on the admission portal – https://rte.epunjabschool.gov.in – till 5 pm on May 2.

The school education department had launched the admission portal on April 16, with the original deadline set at 5pm on April 25. Applications have been invited under Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, which mandates private unaided schools to reserve at least 25% of seats in Class 1 for children from weaker and disadvantaged sections.

According to the public notice, the department has decided to grant additional time and extend the portal in the public interest to ensure wider outreach and to facilitate all eligible applicants in availing the opportunity.

It further stated that no applications will be accepted after the revised closing date and time. A senior official of the education department said that only 300 applications have been received for admissions so far. Punjab has 7,806 private unaided schools, and all these schools, except minority schools, are required to admit children belonging to EWS and disadvantaged groups at the nursery, LKG, UKG or Class I, whichever is the entry-level class of the school, to the extent of at least 25% of the total seats.

Last week, non-governmental organisations and social activities expressed concerns regarding the manner of implementation of the RTE admission process, flagging the tight timeline, lack of public awareness, and issues related to compliance with the provisions of the law. A Mohali-based NGO pointed out that section 15 of the RTE Act, read with Rule 10 of the Punjab RTE Rules, 2011, permits admissions up to four months from the commencement of the academic session – i.e. up to July 31 2026. The authorities were also urged to put in place an adequate and structured mechanism to disseminate information about the admissions to ensure maximum response from eligible children.