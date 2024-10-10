Menu Explore
Punjab: Extortion racket busted, six held

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Oct 11, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The accused had been operating across several districts, targeting people with well-orchestrated scams, police said.

Police have busted an inter-district extortion racket with the arrest of six persons, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was initiated following a complaint by 65-year-old shopkeeper. (HT File)
The operation was initiated following a complaint by 65-year-old shopkeeper. (HT File)

Those arrested have been identified as Jobanpreet Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Jaskaran Gill, Barjesh Kumar Meshi, Buta Singh and Barkha Singh, all residents of Jalandhar district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the accused had been operating across several districts, targeting people with well-orchestrated scams.

Khakh said the operation was initiated following a complaint by 65-year-old shopkeeper Narinder Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi, who said that he was being lured to a location in Saidpur Jhri on the pretext of providing labour for his business by the gang members.

“They accused him of a false crime, assaulted him and demanded 5 lakh, threatening him to ruin his reputation. They forcibly took 15,000, multiple ATM cards and made video recordings of the assault to intensify their threats,” Khakh said.

He added that the accused used same modus operandi to extort money from the gullible persons.

The accused were booked for extortion, assault and criminal conspiracy. “The gang had extorted money from other victims across districts using fake phone calls,” he said.

